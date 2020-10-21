'At least its not 49/10': Twitter hilariously reacts to KKR's abysmal batting display vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers were in top-notch form during their IPL 2020 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday (October 21).

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and asked Virat Kohli's RCB to bowl first. Batting first, the Knights got off to a disastrous start and lost their opener Rahul Tripathi (1) in the second of the game, who fell victim to Mohammed Siraj's swing.

As a result, Nitish Rana walked in next for KKR, and the 26-year-old pacer sent the KKR top-order batsman back to the dressing room for a golden duck off the very next delivery, reducing KKR to 3/2.

Siraj did miss out on his hattrick but bowled a double wicket-maiden off the very first over. Things got even worse for KKR after that when Navdeep Saini sent Shubman Gill (1) back to the dressing room, reducing them to 3/3.

Tom Banton and Dinesh Karthik tried to get things going for the Men in Purple but Kohli brought Siraj back into the attack for his second over, who instantly sent Banton (10) back to the dressing room.

The RCB pacer once again bowled a peach of an over and finished with a wicket-maiden and become the first bowler in the history of the IPL to bowl two consecutive maiden overs in a match and take three wickets.

Virat Kohli's side produced an effective performance in the powerplay and restricted KKR to just 17/4 from the first 6 overs of the game.

After KKR crossed the 49-run mark in the match, fans on Twitter shared memes while drawing comparison to the match between the two sides from 2017 where RCB were bowled out of 49 in 9.4 overs.

HERE ARE THE REACTIONS:

#RCBvsKKR KKR lost 5 wickets in 8.4 Over . . . Meanwhile every #KKR fan : pic.twitter.com/n4qRfy9Z5W — Thanendra Kashyap (@thanendra007) October 21, 2020

Finally 49 Crossed Me To RCB Fans #KKR pic.twitter.com/xOj2LLwFQU — Simran ll Stan Harmeen ll (@SimranVyas8) October 21, 2020