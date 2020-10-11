IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians register classy 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indias (MI) cruised to a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in a thrilling IPL 2020 clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (October 11).

With this win, MI now has overtaken DC as the league leaders on the points table.

In chase of a target score of 163, Mumbai got off to a sluggish start as they lost Rohit Sharma early on who departed after scoring just 5 runs.

Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav then formed a formidable partnership for MI as the two kept the scoreboard ticking at a decent pace.

De Kock played some excellent shots and bagged a 33-ball fifty before R Ashwin struck for the Capitals and dismissed the wicketkeeper-batsman for 53. Yadav and Ishan Kishan had a brief stand for the third wicket but kept the asking rate under control.

Suryakumar was net to bag his half-century but his celebration did not last long for the Indian batsman as Kagiso Rabada dismissed him in the very next delivery. The South African pacer was in terrific form on the night as he dismissed Kishan (28) in his last over of the game.

With 7 needing form 6 balls, Krunal Pandya (12*) and Kieron Pollard (11*) guided Mumbai Indians home with two balls remaining.

Opting to bat first, Delhi had a poor start as they lost opener Prithvi Shaw (4) in the first over. Ajinkya Rahane, playing in his first game of the season, joined Shikhar Dhawan in the middle.

Rahane and Dhawan added a 23-run brief stand for the second wicket. Spinner Krunal Pandya scalped Rahane (15) as he found him in front of the wickets in the fifth over. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Dhawan stitched a partnership massive 85-run of the fourth wicket. Iyer was caught at deep midwicket by Trent Boult off Krunal after playing a knock of 42 runs.

Meanwhile, Dhawan scored his first fifty of the season. Marcus Stoinis scored 13 off 8 before a mix-up in running between the wickets with Dhawan sent him back to the pavilion. Dhawan remained unbeaten at 69 runs while Alex Carey smashed 14* off 9. For Mumbai, Krunal Pandya clinched two wickets while Trent Boult scalped one wicket.