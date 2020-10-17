IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Probable 11s, Sharjah weather and pitch report

Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in a crucial clash in IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In the last encounter between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, Shreyas Iyer’s team were in good form and they outplayed MS Dhoni’s side in all departments to win by 44 runs. In Sharjah, Delhi Capitals have shown their versatility by defending a total of 230 on a flat deck a couple of weeks back. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, lost to Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring chase at the very beginning of the tournament.

Heading into the match, there are some fitness concerns in the Delhi Capitals side. Shreyas Iyer, the captain, dived awkwardly to stop a boundary and he landed heavily on his shoulder. His absence could throw the entire team composition out of the window. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, might want to boost their spin options as they look to restrict Delhi Capitals to a below-par score.

If Chennai Super Kings win against Delhi Capitals, they will leapfrog Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders to fourth on the table. A win for Delhi Capitals will take them one step closer to sealing their spot in the playoffs.

Weather conditions

The weather in Sharjah will be hot and dry with a maximum temperature of 36 degrees and a minimum of 24 degrees. Although humidity will be 29 percent, the dipping temperature will result in dew and it could affect the outcome of the game.

Pitch report

The pitch in Sharjah is considered the flattest although run-making has become slightly sluggish in the last couple of matches. However, the small boundaries make this ground a six-hitting venue on par with the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.

Probable 11s

Delhi Capitals - Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane/Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey/Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande

Chennai Super Kings - Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav/Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma