DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings best XI – DC vs CSK LIVE at 7:30 PM

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings clash in a crucial IPL 2020 encounter at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Delhi Capitals are currently in second position in the IPL 2020 points table, equal with Mumbai Indians on 12 points but with a lower net run-rate. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are in sixth position with three wins in eight games. MS Dhoni’s IPL 2020 campaign is eerily similar to his start in IPL 2010 in which the team lost the first five out of seven games only to win the next five out of seven games to enter the knock-outs and win the title.

In the previous encounter between the two sides in Dubai, Delhi Capitals were ruthless as they outplayed Chennai Super Kings in all departments to win by 44 runs. However, MS Dhoni will be determined to extract revenge and build upon the momentum that they have acquired after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad. A win for MS Dhoni’s team will boost them to fourth spot and put them in the race for the play-offs.

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings (DC vs CSK)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

MS Dhoni

Shreyas Iyer

Prithvi Shaw

Shikhar Dhawan

Ambati Rayudu

R Ashwin

Marcus Stoinis

Sam Curran

Anrich Nortje

Kagiso Rabada

Shardul Thakur

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Curran, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Shardul Thakur

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings (DC vs CSK) Squads

Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad

Shreyas Iyer (c), Alex Carey (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Squad

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

