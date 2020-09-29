Headlines

'Class is permanent': Netizens enjoy Kane Williamson's 41 against Delhi Capitals

Kane Williamson's inclusion in the playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was a much-needed boost to the Orange Army who were struggling middle-order. 

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2020, 10:37 PM IST

In the 11th match of the IPL 2020 against Delhi Capitals (DC), SRH posted 162 for the fall of sour wickets.

As for Williamson, he along with Jonny Bairstow put up a good partnership helping the side post the decent total on the board. The New Zealand captain scored 41 off 26 balls and netizens were sure happy to see the man back in action.

As for the two teams, while Delhi are table-toppers and have won two of their two games, the Hyderabad franchise have lost both their games and are placed at the bottom of the table.

