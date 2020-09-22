Aaron Finch creates history in IPL 2020 playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Headlines

Watch: Karan Johar trolled for asking Kriti Sanon if she envies ‘country’s best actor’ Alia Bhatt in old viral video

Dream Girl 2 Twitter review: Fans hail Ayushmann Khurrana’s 'outstanding' performance as Pooja, call film ‘laugh riot’

PCB announces Pakistan squad for 19th Asian Games, Qasim Akram named captain

PM Modi’s Greece tour begins as he lays wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens, watch

Everything you need to know about the most-talked-about gym supplement: Creatine

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch when history was scripted on the Moon: First video of Pragyan rover's moonwalk is out

Dream Girl 2 Twitter review: Fans hail Ayushmann Khurrana’s 'outstanding' performance as Pooja, call film ‘laugh riot’

PCB announces Pakistan squad for 19th Asian Games, Qasim Akram named captain

List of investors in Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

Top Virat Kohli records that Shubman Gill can break in Asia Cup, World Cup

Apple's electric bike imagined by AI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

World Cup 2023: ICC Announces official warm-up fixtures for this year's ODI WC; Check Full list

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

69th National Film Awards winners: RRR, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

Dream Girl 2 Twitter review: Fans hail Ayushmann Khurrana’s 'outstanding' performance as Pooja, call film ‘laugh riot’

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 becomes first film to be screened at the New Parliament building

Hema Malini finally reacts on reunion with Sunny Deol after Gadar 2 success, says 'we are...'

HomeIPL

IPL

Aaron Finch creates history in IPL 2020 playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aaron Finch created history as he became the first player in history to play for eight teams in the Indian Premier League.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 22, 2020, 12:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

When Aaron Finch came out to bat along with Devdutt Padikkal for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL 2020 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Australian limited-overs captain created history. Aaron Finch became the first player in the history of the Indian Premier League to play for eight franchisees. Finch has been a regular in the IPL ever since it’s inception in 2008 and he has featured prominently for teams who have featured in the tournament as well as those that are now defunct.

Aaron Finch started his IPL career with the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2011 before moving to the Delhi Daredevils side in IPL 2012. In IPL 2013, Finch was part of the Sahara Pune Warriors before once again making the shift to another franchise, which was the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2014. The Australian shifted to the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2015 where he was part of the side that won the title in 2015.

Finch was part of the Gujarat Lions’ franchise in IPL 2016 and IPL 2017 as these two new sides, along with Rising Pune Supergiant took the place of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings who were banned for two years.

In IPL 2018, he was bought by the Kings XI Punjab franchise but in IPL 2019, he pulled out of the tournament in order to prepare for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. However, he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 and he scored 27 in the first match. Thus, barring Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, Finch has been part of every franchise in the IPL.

Most teams ever

Dinesh Karthik, Ishant Sharma and Parthiv Patel are the Indian players who have played for the most teams in IPL. Dinesh Karthik started his IPL career with the Delhi Capitals from 2008 to 2010. He moved to the Kings XI Punjab franchise in 2011 but he moved to Mumbai Indians for the next two editions. In 2014, Karthik returned to Delhi Daredevils but after a poor season, opted to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Karthik was an integral member of the Gujarat Lions team while he arrived in Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2018.

Parthiv Patel started his career with the Chennai Super Kings and he went on to play for Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 2014, he moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore but his next three years were fruitful with the Mumbai Indians. Parthiv returned to RCB in 2018 and he has been there since.

Ishant Sharma has also played for six franchises, starting with Kolkata Knight Riders and playing in Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ishant also played for Rising Pune Supergiant before moving to the Kings XI Punjab team in 2018. In IPL 2019, he became part of the Delhi Capitals side.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World hails India's Moon ascent as Chandrayaan-3 makes soft landing: 25 points

Meet the Ludhiana farmer who once owned Swarna Shatabdi Express

PM Modi in Greece: First visit by Indian PM in 40 years, check complete itinerary

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back? Report blames producer

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: 'Aditya mission to sun getting ready to launch...' says ISRO scientist S Somnath

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE