Aaron Finch creates history in IPL 2020 playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aaron Finch created history as he became the first player in history to play for eight teams in the Indian Premier League.

When Aaron Finch came out to bat along with Devdutt Padikkal for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL 2020 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Australian limited-overs captain created history. Aaron Finch became the first player in the history of the Indian Premier League to play for eight franchisees. Finch has been a regular in the IPL ever since it’s inception in 2008 and he has featured prominently for teams who have featured in the tournament as well as those that are now defunct.

Aaron Finch started his IPL career with the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2011 before moving to the Delhi Daredevils side in IPL 2012. In IPL 2013, Finch was part of the Sahara Pune Warriors before once again making the shift to another franchise, which was the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2014. The Australian shifted to the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2015 where he was part of the side that won the title in 2015.

Finch was part of the Gujarat Lions’ franchise in IPL 2016 and IPL 2017 as these two new sides, along with Rising Pune Supergiant took the place of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings who were banned for two years.

In IPL 2018, he was bought by the Kings XI Punjab franchise but in IPL 2019, he pulled out of the tournament in order to prepare for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. However, he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 and he scored 27 in the first match. Thus, barring Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, Finch has been part of every franchise in the IPL.

Most teams ever

Dinesh Karthik, Ishant Sharma and Parthiv Patel are the Indian players who have played for the most teams in IPL. Dinesh Karthik started his IPL career with the Delhi Capitals from 2008 to 2010. He moved to the Kings XI Punjab franchise in 2011 but he moved to Mumbai Indians for the next two editions. In 2014, Karthik returned to Delhi Daredevils but after a poor season, opted to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Karthik was an integral member of the Gujarat Lions team while he arrived in Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2018.

Parthiv Patel started his career with the Chennai Super Kings and he went on to play for Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 2014, he moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore but his next three years were fruitful with the Mumbai Indians. Parthiv returned to RCB in 2018 and he has been there since.

Ishant Sharma has also played for six franchises, starting with Kolkata Knight Riders and playing in Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ishant also played for Rising Pune Supergiant before moving to the Kings XI Punjab team in 2018. In IPL 2019, he became part of the Delhi Capitals side.