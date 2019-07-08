Zomato's sassy reply to those copying its 'ghar ka khana' viral tweet

Zomato, the homegrown restaurant search, and food delivery platform, has the most savage come back for all those who copied their viral 'Kabhi Kabhi' tweet.

The food service provider gave birth to a viral trend on social media with its tweet about ordering "Ghar ka khana (home cooked food)," last week. With the tweet, Zomato recommended its consumers that sometimes they should eat home cooked food instead of ordering from outside.

"Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye (Guys sometimes you should eat home cooked food)," read the post that went viral like wildfire in no time.

Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 3, 2019

Following the trend, many other companies started recommending people to do the opposite of what their services stand for.

For instance, Youtube suggested people put their phone aside at 3 AM and just sleep. MobiKwik, a digital wallet which takes pride in the fact that it lets people pay bills anywhere, anytime through their mobile phones, recommended its followers to go old school and stand in queues.

Guys, kabhi kabhi raat ke 3 baje, phone side pe rakh ke so jaana chahiye https://t.co/pnhLejzVBK — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) July 5, 2019

Guys, kabhi kabhi queue me lag ke bhi Electricity bill pay kar dena chahiye https://t.co/PGYkM8pNAW — MobiKwik (@MobiKwik) July 5, 2019

TVF (The Viral Fever), a popular YouTube channel, tweeted, "Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar pe TV bhi dekh lena chahiye (Guys sometimes you should watch TV at home)."

Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar pe TV bhi dekh lena chahiye https://t.co/Ox6ypQ98Bu — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) July 4, 2019

Taking a jibe at all those following the trend, Zomato recently posted a screenshot of tweets posted by various companies, and wrote, "Guys, kabhi kabhi khud ke acche tweet bhi soch lene chahiye. (Guys sometimes you should come up with original creative tweets".

Guys, kabhi kabhi khud ke acche tweet bhi soch lene chahiye. pic.twitter.com/rnsuoqBYAR — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 8, 2019

There were many other companies who didn't make their way into the screenshot but their tweets were just as witty.

Smirnoff, a brand of vodka, asked its followers to drink water. "Guys, kabhi kabhi paani bhi pi lena chahiye (Guys, sometimes you should just drink water)," the company tweeted.

Guys, kabhi kabhi paani bhi pi lena chahiye https://t.co/NuGqI8cJgG — Smirnoff India Vodka (@SmirnoffIndia) July 6, 2019

Behrouz Biryani, a food joint popular for the dish, tweeted, "Behrouz mulk ke wasiyo, kabhi Dal Chawal bhi kha lena chahiye! (Citizens of Behrouz, sometimes you should eat dal-rice)."

Behrouz mulk ke wasiyo, kabhi Dal Chawal bhi kha lena chahiye! https://t.co/loLdTr4Ivy — Behrouz (@BehrouzBiryani) July 6, 2019

Radio city too joined the club and tweeted, "Guys, kabhi kabhi Car mai aux connect karke bhi songs sun lene chahiye (Guys, sometimes you should connect you aux in the car and listen to songs)

Guys, kabhi kabhi Car mai aux connect karke bhi songs sun lene chahiye https://t.co/RaPeJPdSdS — Radio City (@radiocityindia) July 7, 2019

"Guys, kabhi kabhi bina heartbreak ke bhi poetry likh liya karo (Guys, some times you should write poetry without heartbreak)," read the tweet by Terribly Tiny Tales, a storytelling platform which is famous for posting terribly short stories that can make hearts melt.