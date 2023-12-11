Headlines

'You will...': Shivraj Singh Chouhan reacts to Mohan Yadav's elevation as Madhya Pradesh CM

Mohan Yadav won from Ujjain Dakshin constituency. He emerged victorious over Congress contender Chetan Yadav by nearly 13,000 votes.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 08:18 PM IST

After the BJP won a resounding 163 seats in the recent Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the state will not see Shivraj Singh Chouhan continuing his chief minister post. In lieu of Chouhan, Mohan Yadav has been chosen as the new chief minister of the state.

On Monday, Chouhan extended his best wishes to Yadav after the latter was elected as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative leader and will be sworn-in as the next chief minister.

“I congratulate my colleague Dr. Mohan Yadav on being chosen as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. I am sure that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, you will take Madhya Pradesh to greater heights. Many congratulations and best wishes for this new responsibility,” Chouhan posted on X.

Yadav, an OBC leader and a three-time MLA from Ujjain, had served as the higher education minister under the Chouhan-led government in MP.

In the recent election, he won from Ujjain Dakshin constituency. He emerged victorious over Congress contender Chetan Yadav by nearly 13,000 votes.

Yadav, who will be sworn-in as the next chief minister also brought an ended the ten-day long suspense within the BJP after the declaration of election results.

