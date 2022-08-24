UP: CM Yogi Adityanath orders property confiscation of those involved in illicit liquor, drug trade

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the confiscation of the possessions of individuals caught engaging in the illicit liquor and drug trade, as well as the display of their posters in public areas, officials said on Tuesday.

While reviewing the anti-illicit liquor and drugs campaign, Adityanath said involvement in such trade should be considered a national crime, not only a criminal offense, and directed concerned officials to take stern action against such individuals.

Following CM's order, the state government has set up an 'Anti Narcotics Task Force' (ANTF) to check drug trafficking, the spokesperson said.

According to a statement issued by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, ANTF would be supervised by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) (Crime).

The statement said that in the first phase, Narcotics Police Stations would be established in the districts of Barabanki and Ghazipur, and that officers from agencies such as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), and others would be appointed in ANTF.

ANTF will be given all powers related to search, seizure, arrest, and investigation against criminals and mafia involved in the drug trade, and would be able to conduct investigations by filing FIRs against criminals in any police station under its jurisdiction.

It will be divided into three zones in Uttar Pradesh- Eastern, Western and Central Zone.

"Action should be taken to confiscate the property of the identified criminals, and their posters should be displayed in public places so that such criminals, who are committing crimes against the nation, can be taught a lesson in society," the spokesperson said quoting the CM.

In the initial phase of the campaign, 785 people were arrested, and drugs worth more than Rs 5.50 crore were recovered in searches at 342 hookah bars in 4,338 locations across the state, the offical said.

He went on to say that the drive was initiated to save the state's youth from drug addiction.

