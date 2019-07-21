Headlines

Yamuna river rejuvenation: NGT directs Delhi, Haryana and UP govts to file compliance report

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments to file compliance reports on the steps taken to rejuvenate and control pollution in the Yamuna river.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2019, 11:31 PM IST

The green panel also warned of imposition of fine in case the state governments failed to submit the report.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked them to file an affidavit in a clear tabular statement indicating the steps taken so far, reasons for the delay in their implementation, actions required to be taken and the expected date of completion.

"This statement should cover all the components of Yamuna Mailey Se Nirmal Yamuna Revitalization Plan, 2017, approved by this tribunal which covers environment flow, interception of drainages to STPs, up-gradation of existing STPs to meet the standards, setting up of new STPs, etc," the bench said.

The tribunal said the situation was grim and the regulatory authorities failed to apply the 'Polluter Pays' principle to control the polluting activities.

Noting that none of the counsels are ready with instructions and the authorities including heads of departments may be required to be held accountable, the tribunal granted further opportunity to the Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, DDA, DJB, DPCC and the municipal corporations concerned to furnish their comments within two weeks.

Expressing dissatisfaction with cleaning of the Yamuna river, the tribunal had directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to deposit Rs 50 lakh as performance guarantee for its failure to protect the environment.

The bench said the failure of authorities is affecting life and health of citizens and threatening the existence of a major river like Yamuna.

The green panel's direction had come while perusing a supplementary progress report filed by a monitoring committee, comprising retired NGT expert member B S Sajwan and former Delhi chief secretary Shailaja Chandra.

The NGT bench, also having justices S P Wangdi and K Ramakrishnan, said the efforts of the tribunal and the monitoring committee will be a waste if the authorities fail to take identified steps in a time-bound manner

"No regulatory authority can remain a mute spectator and must play a proactive role in exercising their powers to sternly prevent such pollution. Any failure has to be dealt with strongly," the bench had said.

The tribunal had earlier also expressed dissatisfaction with the cleaning of Yamuna and directed the Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments to submit a performance guarantee of Rs 10 crore each within a month.

The green panel had said pollution in the Yamuna is of serious concern as it was highly contaminated with industrial effluent and sewage.

It had also asked the Haryana Pollution Control Board to conduct a study of water quality and the flow of Yamuna at the point it enters Haryana, and submit the list of industries located in the catchment area.

The green panel had noted that almost 67 per cent of the pollutants that enter the Yamuna would be treated by two sewage treatment plants at Delhi Gate and Najafgarh under the first phase of the the Yamuna Revitalisation Project. 
 

