Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price accidetally released before launch, check details

The company could probably bring only a single storage variant in India as no other variant was listed.

BGR Staff

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 09:05 PM IST

The Xiaomi Mi 10T has created a hype in the premium smartphone space ahead of the festive season. Although launched in Europe a few weeks ago, the Mi 10T is expected to be a powerhouse for power users. Since it carries the Xiaomi tag on its back, consumers are interested in knowing how much would it cost to get the Mi 10T. Well, just a day before its launch, Xiaomi has probably given it out, accidentally. Also Read - Xiaomi launches Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro: Price and specifications

Xiaomi India’s website had accidentally listed the Mi 10T Pro on its product page, complete with the launch price. Although the link doesn’t work anymore, we got to grab a screenshot of the same. Xiaomi is bringing the Mi 10T Pro, which is the more premium model, along with the Mi 10T in India. There will be a variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (probably the base model) that will end up costing Rs 44,999. 

The company could probably bring only a single storage variant in India as no other variant was listed. The regular Mi 10T with the 64-megapixel main camera could get a couple of different variants, differing in RAM and storage. Xiaomi also listed two colors for the Pro model on the sheet – Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver.

The Mi 10 5G launched earlier this year came at a starting price of Rs 49,999. The Mi 10T Pro with upgrades to key areas surprisingly comes in at a lower price of Rs 44,999. This makes the Mi 10T Pro more appealing to power users and photographers. If the performance on the Mi 10 5G is anything to go by, we expect the Mi 10T Pro to devour any game or app you can throw at it.

The 108-megapixel main camera is also a massive attention seeker. On the Mi 10, the 108-megapixel camera made for extremely detailed high-res photos. Hence, we can only expect improvements in this area. Xiaomi has also upgraded the charging to 33W for the wired version.

One of the biggest gains for the Mi 10T series is the 144Hz adaptive refresh rate technology. Xiaomi says that the phone can automatically switch the refresh rate between 30Hz to 144Hz, depending on the type of content. This helps is offering a jitter-free visual experience and save the battery to some extent.

(reproduced as published in bgr.in)

