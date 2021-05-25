Wrestler murder case: Sushil Kumar's links with dreaded gangsters Kala Jathedi and Neeraj Bawana under scanner

After remaining absconding for days, wrestler Sushil Kumar was arrested by the Delhi police from near Mundka metro station on Sunday morning. Police were searching for the absconding wrestler, in connection with the murder of former junior national champion, Sagar Dhankhar, at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Sushil Kumar along with his aide had been on the run for over 18 days in several states after the death of wrestler Sagar Dhankar in a brawl on May 4 at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Delhi Police special team arrested Sushil Kumar and his right-hand man Ajay Kumar when they were going to meet one of their acquaintances.

During the interrogation, Sushil confessed he only wanted to teach a lesson to the deceased so that no one would mess with him in the future or consider him weak. He confessed that he had no intentions to murder Sagar Dhankar.

How the case unfolded

According to Delhi Police sources, the quarrel between Sushil Kumar and Sagar Dhankhad was over a flat that belonged to Sushil Kumar, in the Model Town area of Delhi.

Sagar used to stay on rent in this flat with a friend named Sonu Mahal, who is considered to be the right-hand of wanted gangster Kala Jathedi.

Initial investigation revealed that this quarrel between Sushil Kumar and Sagar started over the rent and evacuation of this flat.

After Sagar Dhankhar's murder, Kala Jathedi Gang was after Sushil Kumar and his associates. When Sushil Kumar attacked Sagar Dhankhar, Sonu, nephew of gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, was also present at the spot.

Sonu was opposing the attack on Sagar. During the fight, Sushil Kumar also attacked Sonu, after which he suffered serious injuries. Sonu is a notorious criminal with 19 cases of murder, extortion, and robbery.

Connection with Kala Jathedi

Sushil Kumar had allegedly joined hands with Jathedi and landed property in the M2 block of northwest Delhi’s Model Town, which is the flat at the centre of the entire controversy.

The flat was being used to shelter criminals belonging to the Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang and many crime plots were hatched.

Kala Jathedi was trying to take control of toll tax booths in Delhi, UP, and Haryana and sought Sushil Kumar's help.

Sushil Kumar's connection has also been established in an extortion case that was reported from the Model Town area in New Delhi a few weeks ago.

Fugitive gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, according to the report, had demanded Rs 1 crore as protection money from a cable businessman.

Investigations have suggested that Sushil Kumar was allegedly behind a ransom call which was although made from an international number.

However, Sushil had fallen out with Jathedi over their share in the Model Town property and joined hands with jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali.

Connection with Neeraj Bawana gang

After having fallen out with Jathedi, two-time Olympic medal winner Sushil Kumar allegedly then became a part of the jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana's gang.

According to police sources, some Bawana henchmen had also accompanied Sushil Kumar on the night of the murder.

One of the vehicles, a Scorpio SUV, which was seized from the spot where wrestler Sagar Dhankad was murdered, has been found linked to a Bawana's henchman, Mohit.

Sushil Kumar investigation

A senior official who questioned Sushil Kumar said that he is a bit upset in the custody right now and is not speaking easily in the interrogation.

Sushil is making different statements, in front of the Crime Branch team. Sushil Kumar said that this was a quarrel of wrestlers and he had gone to sort out things.

However, the police are saying that all pieces of evidence will be put before him and then Sushil will be questioned.

The weapon which was recovered from the vehicle present at the crime site is owned by a close aide of Sushil Kumar named Vinod, and the police are on the lookout for him.