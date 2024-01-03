Would be great if Nitish Kumar is made INDIA bloc convenor: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Headlines

India

India

The young RJD leader, whose party is the largest constituent of the ruling Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

PTI

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 10:11 PM IST

File photo
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is an experienced leader and it would be great if a proposal came to make him the convenor of the INDIA coalition, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav said on Wednesday. Yadav, who belongs to the RJD, also exuded confidence that the seemingly thorny issue of seat-sharing will be sorted out "without any problem".

"Nitish Kumar is such a senior leader. If such a proposal comes, it will be great for Bihar," Yadav told reporters at the Gaya airport when his comments were sought on the speculations that the JD(U) president could be made the convenor of the opposition coalition.

The young RJD leader, whose party is the largest constituent of the ruling Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, recalled that the alliance, which was in opposition until August 2022, decided to align with the JD(U) with the objective of defeating the BJP. "We came together in Bihar after which efforts were made to bring together parties opposed to the BJP across the country, which culminated in the formation of the INDIA bloc. Hence, there is no reason to worry about seat-sharing. It will be sorted out in good time," he asserted.

Yadav is expected to meet the Dalai Lama on Thursday at Bodh Gaya, where the Tibetan spiritual leader has been camping for the last couple of weeks. Replying to another question, he said findings of the caste survey, conducted by the Nitish Kumar government, were now in the public doman with the report having been tabled before the assembly in its last session.

