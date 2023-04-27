Will it rain in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad? Check out IMD predicted latest weather report

Representational Image

For the next few days, beginning on April 27, Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain for Delhi and the national capital region (NCR), providing a small respite from the ongoing heatwave.

The national capital is expected to have drizzle and very light rain, according to the weather service. The weather service predicts that Ghaziabad and Noida will also see showers.

Thunderstorms and showers are expected in the Ghaziabad area through April 28. On April 30–May 1, similar weather conditions will be present. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 37 and 22, respectively.

The Meteorological Department predicts rain or thundershowers for Noida on April 27 and 28.

The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature settled at 20.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, while relative humidity oscillated between 62 per cent and 27 per cent.

A generally cloudy sky with light rain has been forecast for Friday while maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

Isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Coastal Karnataka.

Dust storms are very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday was recorded in the "poor" (215) category around 7 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

(with inputs from PTI)