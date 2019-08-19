'Will donate gold bricks for Ram Mandir at Ayodhya,' says Mughal descendant Habeebuddin Tucy

Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be a descendant of the last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, has said that Ram Mandir will be built in Ayodhya, adding that he will offer gold bricks for the construction of the temple.

However, Habeebuddin said that the Supreme Court should grant him the Ram Janmabhoomi land since, according to him, he is the rightful descendant of the Mughal emperor Babar, who is said to have ordered the construction of Babri Masjid there during 1528-29.

Tucy said that keeping in mind Hindu sentiments regarding Lord Ram, he will donate it for the construction of the Ram Mandir once he is granted the right to the piece of land. He also added by saying that since the mosque was built by destroying a temple there in the first place, he will return the land for the construction of a temple. To this extent, he also placed a 'charan-paduka' on his head as a symbolic apology to the Hindu community.

The 50-year-old Habeebuddin has, in the meanwhile, already filed a petition in the Supreme Court to implead him in the current suit regarding the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi temple case. The petition is yet to be admitted for hearing.

Tucy said that even though he doesn't have any legal documents for the land to his cause, he carries the strongest claim because of his Mughal bloodline.

Habeebuddin Tucy has visited Ayodhya thrice and prayed at the Ram Lalla Temple there for the swift construction of the Ram Mandir.