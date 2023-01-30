Will controversial BBC documentary remain banned in India? Supreme Court to take call soon

Supreme Court will conduct hearing on BBC documentary ban (File photo)

The controversial BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ has kicked up a political ruckus in India, with the opposition parties enraged over the ban on the screening of the documentary imposed by the PM Narendra Modi-led central government.

Now, the Supreme Court will be hearing several requests made challenging the ban imposed on the BBC documentary by the Centre, which has made connections between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the violent 2002 Gujarat riots.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala took note of the plea challenging the emergency ban imposed on the screening of the BBC documentary, and the hearing for the same will be conducted next week.

After the PIL was entered into the Supreme Court, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the petitioners for “wasting the court’s time”. The Union Minister tweeted, “This is how they waste the precious time of Hon'ble Supreme Court where thousands of common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for Justice.”

Apart from challenging the ban imposed on ‘India: The Modi Question’, the petitioners also urged the apex court to examine both parts of the BBC documentary, and take action against those who were directly and indirectly involved in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Centre used the emergency provisions under the Information Technology Rules 2021 and issued directions to block the YouTube videos, channels and Twitter accounts that were sharing clips and links to the BBC documentary.

Not just the political arena, but the BBC documentary has also kicked up a storm on university campuses across India. Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) came under fire for organizing screenings of the documentary.

Several students were detained and police were deployed in riot gear outside of several colleges of Delhi University after student unions defied rules and decided to screen the documentary linked to PM Modi.

Previously, a Supreme Court-appointed investigation had issued a clean chit to PM Modi, who was being accused of masterminding the 2002 Gujarat riots when he was the chief minister of the state.

