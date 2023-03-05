Search icon
Widows of Pulwama martyrs seeking permission for euthanasia allege assault by police

Widows of 3 CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack have accused the CM Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government of not fulfilling promises it made to them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 08:24 PM IST

Widows of three CRPF jawans killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack alleged that the Rajasthan police assaulted them while they went to meet Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday. The three women. The wives of the Pulwama martyrs held a protest against the Rajasthan government in Jaipur on Sunday. 

They have accused the CM Gehlot-led state government of not fulfilling its promises made to them. BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who has been sitting on dharna with the Pulwama martyrs’ families since the last few days, called Saturday’s incident “shameful”. Meena claimed that the widows of the martyrs were “insulted”.

“Yesterday’s incident was very shameful. Widows of martyrs were insulted. During their meeting with the governor, the widows told their problems after which he asked them to meet the CM,” Meena was quoted as saying. The widows also sought permission from Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra for euthanasia.

Reacting to the protest by widows of Pulwama martyrs, Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas said that the government is always there to provide all possible help to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“We respect the widows and families of martyrs a lot. We have given all support and package to the family of martyrs. We are always there to provide all possible help," Khachariyawas said.

READ | Meet widows of Pulwama attack martyrs, who want permission to end their lives: Know their reason

(Inputs from ANI)

