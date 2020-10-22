Why is Indian Navy's warship INS Kavaratti so special and its capabilities beyond imagination?a

INS Kavaratti, an anti-submarine warship that augments the Indian Navy's strength, joined the Army fleet today. This warship is the fourth anti-submarine vessel built by the public sector defence undertaking Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE). Three anti-submarine warships have already become integral parts of the Navy. This war vessel's biggest feature is that it is not under the radar grip, and it is 90 percent indigenous.

Indigenous stealth warship INS Kavaratti equipped with landmine anti-tunnel system was inducted by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane in the Navy's fleet today. INS Kavaratti is the last of the four anti-submarine warships that GRSE has built for the Indian Navy under Project P28.

A look at the essential facts related to INS Kavaratti: Kavaratti will be the 104th vessel built by GRSE. The first Indian-built warship INS Ajay was built in 1961 by this company. It is India's oldest shipbuilding company.

India's three anti-radar and anti-submarine ships are INS Kamorta, INS Kadmat, and INS Kiltan. These are named after the islands of the Lakshadweep archipelago. INS Kavaratti is also named after Kavaratti Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago.

INS Kavaratti, prepared under the Make in India project, can demolish sub-marines quickly.

Ninety percent of INS Kavaratti components are indigenously built, and with the help of new technology, the need for its maintenance will also be reduced.

This warship will also work in the event of nuclear, chemical, and biological warfare.

The first warship INS Komorta was built under the P20 project, which joined the Navy in 2014. This warship is an integral part of the Eastern Naval Squad.

INS Kavaratti warship can fire 120 rounds in a minute, with a range of 8000 meters in the air and 12000 meters on the surface.

The warship equipped with a surface-to-air missile system will have 12 defence missile systems.

INS Kavaratti is also capable of a short-range, medium, and long-range rocket attack.

It will also have under-water weapons, including the depth range rocket and torpedoes.

The Indian Steel Company makes the steel used in the manufacture of INS Kavaratti of India Limited.

The warship is designed by Indian naval designers, with the help of a Swedish company. In Sweden, carbon fiber has been used to replace steel in constructing a warship like Kavaratti.

This warship is equipped with anti-submarine sensors, which are adept at capturing and attacking enemy pundits. This P28 warship has a 76 mm gun system.