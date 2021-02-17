Who is Shantanu Muluk? The 31-year-old climate activist booked in Greta Thunberg 'toolkit case'

Beed resident Shantanu Muluk quit his aerospace engineering job six months back to pay attention to the adjoining areas of Vidarbha and Marathwada.

Shantanu Muluk is one of the three environmental activists accused by the Delhi Police of collaborating with the 'Khalistani organization' in bringing a 'toolkit' over farmers' protest. Delhi police claimed on Monday, that they have got evidence against the activists Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu who created the toolkit which was used to spread false information about India and farmers protest and also shared it with teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

Beed resident Shantanu Muluk quit his aerospace engineering job six months back to pay attention to the adjoining areas of Vidarbha and Marathwada. As part of his shift to environmental activism, the 31-year-old had become a member of several green justice reading groups.

Know about Shantanu Muluk?

The 31-year-old became member of several Green Justice reading groups and had a vision for building relationships between youth-led groups.

Shantanu Muluk completed his BE, Mechanical Engineering from Doctor Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

After completing his BE, Shantanu Muluk went to Old Dominion University in Virginia, US.

According to Shantanu Muluk's family, he was working in Aurangabad and was to start a new project in Pune.

Shantanu's cousin Sachin Muluk has been the Zilla Parishad chief of the Shiv Sena for nearly four years.

Sachin says his cousin Shantanu "does not belong to the Shiv Sena and has not participated in any party activities."

Muluk is one of the co-founders of Extinction Rebellion in India, better known as XR India.

XR India organisation works for saving the environment as its website reveals.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, February 16 granted transit anticipatory bail to Muluk, who had moved the application after a Delhi court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.