Who is Shantanu Muluk? The 31-year-old climate activist booked in Greta Thunberg 'toolkit case'

Headlines

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

Wordle 752 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 11

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon Mayhem: Rain wreaks havoc in many parts of India, Himachal Pradesh worst-hit

DNA | Behind Delhi’s waterlogging woes, an absent drainage plan? Explained

DNA | Why flooding is a problem for Gurugram every monsoon?

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

5 worst mothers in the animal world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

DNA | Bihar's sensational saga: Baba Bageshwar's unprecedented craze outshines the ruling party!

Whip appointed by the political party is the valid Whip: Advocate Siddharth Shinde on SC verdict

Citadel’s Ashleigh Cummings talks about show and her favourite Priyanka Chopra films | DNA Exclusive

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Homeindia

india

Who is Shantanu Muluk? The 31-year-old climate activist booked in Greta Thunberg 'toolkit case'

Beed resident Shantanu Muluk quit his aerospace engineering job six months back to pay attention to the adjoining areas of Vidarbha and Marathwada.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 17, 2021, 11:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shantanu Muluk is one of the three environmental activists accused by the Delhi Police of collaborating with the 'Khalistani organization' in bringing a 'toolkit' over farmers' protest. Delhi police claimed on Monday, that they have got evidence against the activists Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu who created the toolkit which was used to spread false information about India and farmers protest and also shared it with teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

Beed resident Shantanu Muluk quit his aerospace engineering job six months back to pay attention to the adjoining areas of Vidarbha and Marathwada. As part of his shift to environmental activism, the 31-year-old had become a member of several green justice reading groups.

Know about Shantanu Muluk?

The 31-year-old became member of several Green Justice reading groups and had a vision for building relationships between youth-led groups.

Shantanu Muluk completed his BE, Mechanical Engineering from Doctor Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

After completing his BE, Shantanu Muluk went to Old Dominion University in Virginia, US. 

According to Shantanu Muluk's family, he was working in Aurangabad and was to start a new project in Pune.

Shantanu's cousin Sachin Muluk has been the Zilla Parishad chief of the Shiv Sena for nearly four years.

Sachin says his cousin Shantanu "does not belong to the Shiv Sena and has not participated in any party activities." 

Muluk is one of the co-founders of Extinction Rebellion in India, better known as XR India.

XR India organisation works for saving the environment as its website reveals.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, February 16 granted transit anticipatory bail to Muluk, who had moved the application after a Delhi court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sara Ali Khan opens up about different levels of success she ticked after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki's digital rights sold for whopping sum of Rs 155 crore: Report

Congress to hold 'maun satyagraha' in state capitals against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha

Salaar director Prashanth Neel knows what he wants, says Tinnu Anand

UP: Petrol and diesel become expensive in Noida, Greater Noida, Lucknow, check latest rates

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE