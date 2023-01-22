‘Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don’t know him’: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma amid Pathaan row in Assam

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo)

The release of Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie Pathaan has stoked controversy in several parts of the country, including violence by the group Bajrang Dal in Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also made a comment on the Pathaan row during a media interaction.

When asked about the conflict regarding the release of Pathaan and the violence by Bajrang Dal over the movie, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don't know anything about him or the film Pathaan.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s curt reply on the release of the movie came after media persons had raised questions on the violent protest by Bajrang Dal activists, who entered a theatre at Narengi in the city on Friday where the film is slated to be screened, tore down its posters, and burnt them.

While speaking about the disturbances in the theatres, the Assam CM said, “Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter. Action will be taken if law and order have been violated and a case has been filed.”

In his “who is Shah Rukh Khan” comment, journalists educated Sarma that Khan is a Bollywood superstar, to which he said that the people in Assam should be concerned with the release of Assamese movies, not Hindi movies.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and his film 'Pathaan' are facing backlash for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song 'Besharam Rang'. Many leaders, including from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have demanded a ban on the film.

Pathaan is slated for release across the country on January 25, and as per early predictions, could prove to be a smash hit. While approving the final cuts of the movie, the Censor Board ended up slashing some scenes of the Besharam Rang song before the release of the movie.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Wrestlers’ row: Centre suspends all ongoing activities of Wrestling Federation of India