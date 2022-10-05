Who is Santosh Yadav, chief guest at RSS Dussehra event?

Santosh Yadav at RSS event. (PTI)

Mountaineer Santosh Yadav became the first woman to be the chief guest of the RSS's Dussehra event. RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat addressed the nation on the day and said India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive mulling and it should be applicable to all communities in an equitable manner. He said community-based population imbalances may lead to changes in the country's geographical boundaries.

According to reports, senior RSS worker Dattatreya Hosabale had expressed regrets in a meeting over the lack of women's participation in Sangh's activities. RSS has been trying to ward off its pro-men image with the inclusion of women. The invitation to Yadav is part of Sangh's equality program.

Who is Santosh Yadav?

Santosh Yadav is a legendary Indian mountain climber. She is the first woman in the world to climb the mighty Mount Everest twice. She is also the first woman ever to climb the tallest peak in the world from the tough Kangshung Face. She climbed the mountain in 1992 and 1993.

She is also known for her courage and her spirit to help others. In 1992, she saved the life of her fellow climber, Mohan Singh, by sharing her oxygen with him.

Her struggle is special as she was the only girl among her six siblings. She was born in a village in Haryana's Rewari district.

She received inspiration to climb mountains during her graduation. She was studying in Jaipur's Maharani college when she would see people climbing Aravalli Range from her hostel room. She later joined Uttarkashi's Nehru Institute of Mountaineering where she learned the skills required to climb mountains.

She was only 20 years old when she conquered Everest. She was the youngest woman ever to do that.

Her record was broken by Malavath Purna in 2013 who was only 13 years old when she climbed Everest.

She is also an environmentalist.

She won the Padma Shri, India's third highest civilian award, in the year 2000.