From IAF officer to ex-Jharkhand Minister: Who is KN Tripathi? Latest contender in Congress presidential race

Another nomination has been announced in the campaign for the presidency of Congress. KN Tripathi, a Congress leader and former minister for Jharkhand, has declared himself eligible to run for president of the Congress. The contest will now be between former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor, Congress veteran Mapanna Mallikarjuna Kharge and ex-minister of Jharkhand Keshari Nath Tripathi.

The election is planned to take place on October 17 as scheduled, and results will be announced on October 19 after the ballots have been counted. KN Tripathi, a congressman and a former Jharkhand minister, registered his name for the position of AICC national president in Delhi on Friday. At the AICC headquarters, Tripathi presented the nomination papers to Madhusudan Mistry, the head of the Congress' Central Election Authority.

Know all about KN Tripathi, the latest contender in the upcoming race for top position

KN Tripathi, a former Air Force officer, left the military to make his way into politics. On a Congress ticket, he ran for the Daltonganj Assembly constituency for the first time in 2005, but he was defeated. He was appointed minister for rural development, panchayati raj, and labour in the Jharkhand cabinet after winning the 2009 Assembly elections.

Tripathi presided over the Congress-affiliated Indian National Trade Union Congress as its national president (Tripathi faction). "Why don't you take me seriously," the Congress leader responded when asked if he was just posturing. He advised waiting until the withdrawal date before deciding whether to stay in the fight.

"I belong to a farmer's family. The nation is witnessing the possibility of a farmer's son, who has served in the Indian Air Force, served as a state minister, and was elected deputy leader of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, running for the position of AICC president," noted KN Tripathi.

