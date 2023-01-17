BJP's Anup Gupta defeats AAP rival Jasbir Singh in Chandigarh mayor election by 1 vote

Photo: Twitter

Anup Gupta of the BJP won the election for mayor of Chandigarh on Tuesday after a close battle against the AAP. Aam Aadmi Party and BJP competed head-to-head in the mayoral elections that were held on Tuesday. Anup Gupta received 15 votes and defeated Jasbir Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party in the mayoral election, while the AAP candidate received 14.

After the Congress, which has six members, and the Shiromani Akali Dal, which has one member, decided to withdraw, the BJP and AAP were expected to engage in a close contest. Tuesday's mayoral elections started off at 11 a.m. Jasbir Singh of the AAP earned 14 of the 29 total votes, while Gupta got 15.

For mayor, a candidate required a minimum of 15 votes. The mayor has a one-year term in office. The BJP received 15 votes, while the AAP received 14. The SAD had one vote, and the Congress had six, but both did not cast ballots.

Both the BJP and the AAP are represented in the House by 14 council members each, and Chandigarh's Member of Parliament, Kirron Kher of the BJP, also has a vote as an ex-officio member of the municipal corporation House. Elections for the positions of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor will also take place later in the day.

Who is the new Chandigarh Mayor?

The 38-year-old businessman Anup Gupta contested for mayor position from BJP's side. He was first chosen to serve as a councillor in ward 11, which includes sectors 18, 19, and 21. In addition to serving as BJP secretary, Anup Gupta was voted into office deputy mayor in the previous elections. He has a law degree and a BCom.

