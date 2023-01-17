Who is Abdul Rehman Makki, global terrorist involved in 7 major attacks in India?

Photo: ANI

The United Nations has labelled Abdul Rehman Makki, the deputy leader of Pakistan's terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a global terrorist, exposing him to an asset freeze, travel ban, and arms trade restrictions. After China lifted its hold on a joint proposal by India and the US, the UN Security Council's 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee decided to add 68-year-old Makki on Monday.

Who is Abdul Rehman Makki?

The deputy leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba is Abdul Rehman Makki. Additionally, he is in charge of Jamaad-ud-Dawa, the political branch of the Lashkar. He has also served as the division's director of international relations. He is the brother-in-law of JUD/LeT Chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and son of Hafiz Abdullah Bahawalpuri.

Abdul Rehman Makki has also been declared wanted by the Indian government. The terrorist recruiter and investor Abdul Rehman Makki is well-known for radicalising young people into violence and plotting attacks in India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. Makki has held executive positions in Lashkar and Jamaat-ud-Dawa, according to the UN. In this instance, Makki has also been implicated in major attacks in India, along with Hafiz Saeed.

Makki was placed under house arrest in Lahore after being detained by the Pakistani government on May 15, 2019. Makki was found guilty of sponsoring terrorism in 2020 and given a prison term by a Pakistani court.

READ | Joshimath's land subsidence issue worsens, residential colony to be demolished: Report

Major attacks in India

Red Fort attack: On December 22, 2000, six terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba organisation stormed the Red Fort and started shooting at the security personnel. In this attack, three people—including two soldiers—died. The terrorist attack resulted in the immediate sacrifice of Rifleman Uma Shankar. Hero Ashok Kumar passed away in a hospital, however. In this assault, Abdullah Thakur also perished.

Rampur attack: On January 1, 2008, a CRPF convoy was attacked by five Lashkar terrorists. Seven CRPF soldiers and a rickshaw puller died in this.

26/11 attack in Mumbai: Ten terrorists had crossed the Arabian Sea into Mumbai and began firing randomly at various locations. This attack resulted in 175 fatalities.

The Karan Nagar CRPF camp was attacked by a Lashkar suicide bomber on February 12–13, 2018, in Srinagar. One soldier died as a national hero during the attack and a police officer was hurt.

READ | Dawood Ibrahim married Pakistani woman in second marriage: Report

On May 30, 2018, terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba organisation killed three locals in Baramulla.

On June 14, 2018, Lashkar terrorists killed Sujat Bukhari, editor of Rising Kashmir, and two security staff in Srinagar.

Indian Army soldiers nullified a Lashkar terrorist infiltration attempt in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir. Four heroic soldiers were martyred during this attack on August 7, 2018.

READ | 'Wife tortured me after being denied expensive gifts': UP man alleges in police complaint

(With inputs from PTI)