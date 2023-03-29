Search icon
What next for Amritpal Singh if he surrenders? Know why Golden Temple remains on high alert

As Amritpal Singh remains absconding, it is rumoured that he will be surrendering soon in Amritsar’s famous Golden Temple as tensions continue to run high.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh (Photo - PTI)

The situation in Punjab remains tense as Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh remain absconding. After 10 days of the intricate manhunt launched by Punjab Police, it is rumoured that Amritpal might turn himself in and surrender.

On Wednesday, several sources and media reports suggested that absconding Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh is now back in Punjab and is planning to surrender to the police. It is expected that Amritpal will surrender himself in Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Security has been increased inside the Golden Temple to prevent any illegal activities and Waris Punjab De members storm inside if Amritpal Singh decides to surrender. It is expected that the WPD chief has already made his way back to Amritsar from Delhi.

Recent CCTV footage showed that Amritpal Singh was roaming the streets of Delhi without a turban. He changed his disguise multiple times throughout the manhunt and continued to flee the police. A video of Amritpal also surfaced where he talked about celebrating Baisakhi, though the date of the video remains unclear.

What next for Amritpal Singh

If Amritpal decides to surrender to the Punjab Police, he will initially be placed under arrest on multiple criminal charges, primarily for storming the Ajnala police station. He will be presented in front of a court within the first 24 hours of his arrest, after which the matter will proceed.

The police will then proceed to file a chargesheet against Amritpal Singh, after which hearings will take place on the multiple criminal charges filed against him. If convicted, the Khalistani leader can be sentenced to prison for up to 20 years.

Amritpal Singh’s surrender is likely to take place inside the sacred Golden Temple, which is also where militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was killed during Operation Blue Star. Amritpal is known to follow the ways and teachings of Bhindranwale, which is why the surrender inside the Golden Temple is bound to be symbolic.

READ | 'Warris Panj-Aab De’: How Amritpal Singh twisted the truth to become Deep Sidhu’s heir

