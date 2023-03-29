Search icon
Amritpal Singh releases new video, slams Punjab Police for arresting Sikh youths during crackdown

Waris Punjab De Amritpal Singh has given a call for Sarbat Khalsa (community gathering) on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 06:06 PM IST

Amritpal Singh releases new video, slams Punjab Police for arresting Sikh youths during crackdown (Screengrab from the video)

Amritpal Singh news: Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh has released a video slamming Punjab Police for arresting Sikh youths during a crackdown. He is on the run ever since the Punjab Police launched a manhunt for the radical leader on March 18.

In the video, the Waris Punjab De has given a call for Sarbat Khalsa (community gathering) on the occasion of Baisakhi. The 30-year-old has also appealed to all Sikh organisations, both in India and abroad, to come and discuss issues related to the community. He also spoke about his associates who have been sent to Assam after their arrest. He urged the Akal Takht Jathedar to lead this event.

"If Punjab government had intention of arresting me, police could have come to my house and I would have given in," he said in the video. 

