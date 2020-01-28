What is the problem with NRC? asks Defence minister Rajnath Singh

Headlines

Meet Karnataka farmer who earned Rs 38 lakh selling expensive tomatoes; sold one box for…

Stunning acrobatics or public nuisance? Man's arrest for cartwheels at railway platform sparks debate

Jawan director Atlee expresses gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan, says he's 'living the dream'

Centre's new move to bring down tomato prices? Modi govt's major procurement plan from Maharashtra, Karnataka

Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Devdas Turns 21! Makers Of The Sanjay Leela Bhansali Classic Take A Trip Down Memory Lane: Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Stunning acrobatics or public nuisance? Man's arrest for cartwheels at railway platform sparks debate

Jawan director Atlee expresses gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan: ‘From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with

'Never imagined you'll be head coach and I would...': Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid recall 2011 West Indies tour

7 healthy and tasty food options for cheat meals

Best monsoon getaways near Delhi

10 cheapest cars with sunroof in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

BTS releases new song Take Two for 10th anniversary, makes fans emotional

DNA | Monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc, triggers severe flooding in several states of India

“We are handling wrestlers’ issue very sensitively,” says Anurag Thakur

Viral! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted together in Lisbon, romantic photos fuel dating rumours

Suniel Shetty confirms crossover of Welcome with Awara Paagal Deewana, says 'we will hit it out of the park' | Exclusive

Meet the Indian director whose all films are superhits, 2 are blockbusters, can you identify the legend?

HomeIndia

business

What is the problem with NRC? asks Defence minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh on Monday questioned why there should be objections to it as a country has the right to know how many citizens and foreigners are living in it.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 28, 2020, 07:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the BJP led government at the centre continues to face flak over the proposed National register of Citizens (NRC), Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday questioned why there should be objections to it as a country has the right to know how many citizens and foreigners are living in it.

Addressing a rally in Mangaluru, Singh said: “NRC par main kehna chahata hoon. Kya kisi desh ko yeh nahi pata hona chahiye ki desh mein kitne swadeshi hain, kitne videshi hain? NRC agar aa bhi jata hai toh kya pareshani hain?
(On NRC, I want to say, shouldn't every country know how many citizens and foreigners live on its soil? What is the problem if NRC is implemented?)

Defending the Centre, the minister said that it is not the BJP government that initiated the NRC. “NRC naam ki chidiya hum log lekar nahi aaye thhe…. NRC naam ki chidiya Supreme Court ke aadesh par iske pehle Congress ne..," (we did not bring NRC. It was brought by the Congress government at the orders of the Supreme Court), he said, adding that now the blame of this NRC is being laid on BJP.

Singh's statement come weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rally said that there has been no discussion on NRC yet. Modi made the remarks in December last year in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. “See if anything has happened on NRC. Lies are being spread. From the time my government came in 2014 till today, there was no discussion on NRC,” the PM had said.

The defence minister also clarified on the recently amended citizenship law, saying that the government came up with CAA to safeguard minorities in the adjoining regions. “Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are not secular states. These are theocratic states. Islam is the religion of these three states. India’s religion is not Hinduism; India is a secular country. That is why those who follow Islam cannot be persecuted in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan,” he said.

He also asserted that the Muslims from these three countries can get citizenship through due process.

Severe protests have erupted in various parts of the country over the CAA and NRC.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

After imitating Twitter, Meta now tries to copy Apple’s ‘fun’ feature

Arshad Warsi recalls expecting 'gaalis' from Jaya Bachchan on first meeting, says, 'I thought she is going to...'

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

Chandrayaan-3 has a ‘failure-based design’, ISRO chief S Somanath explains

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE