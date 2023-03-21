What is Interpol's Red Notice? Why Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi was removed from ‘Wanted’ list

Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi (File photo)

In a major setback for law enforcement authorities in India, Interpol has decided to remove fugitive Mehul Choksi’s name from the Red Notice or Wanted list. This means that Mehul Choksi cannot be arrested if he is found on foreign soil.

Mehul Choksi, who fled India after being the prime accused in a Rs 13,000-crore scam in the Punjab National Bank, is understood to have been removed from the Interpol database of Red Notices on the basis of his plea to the Lyon-headquartered agency, people in the know of the development said.

After the Red Notice against Mehul Choksi was removed, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) preferred to remain silent on the situation, while Choksi’s spokesperson has hailed the decision, saying that the development confirms the kidnapping of the businessman in Antigua.

Earlier, Mehul Choksi had claimed that he was kidnapped by Indian authorities in Antigua in lieu of the fraud case filed against him, while the Indian government has denied this charge. The absconding diamond merchant still remains at large and is deemed a fugitive in India.

What is Interpol’s Red Notice? Why is it issued?

Red Notice is a type of ‘Wanted’ document issued by Interpol, which is an intergovernmental organization of law enforcement that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.

The Red Notice, which was issued against Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi, is the highest form of an alert issued by the 195-member country-strong Interpol to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

The Red Notice includes a person on the Wanted list and is a request to law enforcement agencies across the world to locate and arrest a person who is facing extradition to the country where they have been accused of a grave crime.

Why was Mehul Choksi removed from Interpol’s Red Notice?

Mehul Choksi, who had earlier fled from India after allegedly committing Rs 13,000 crore fraud, had challenged the CBI application seeking issuance of a Red Notice against him, calling the case a result of political conspiracy.

After he challenged the appeal by CBI, Interpol examined his case through a five-member committee. They claimed that Choksi might not receive a fair trial in India after reports of him being kidnapped surfaced.

As per Hindustan Times, Interpol said in a statement, “There is a credible possibility that the applicant’s abduction from Antigua to Dominica had the ultimate purpose of deporting the applicant to India and he may face the risk of not receiving a fair trial or treatment if returned to India.”

