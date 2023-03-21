Headlines

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi's name removed from Interpol's 'Red' notice list

Mehul Choksi is accused of committing a Rs 11,356.84 crore loan fraud case with the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 05:56 AM IST

In a major setback to Indian probe agencies, the Interpol removed fugitive Mehul Choksi, accused of committing a Rs 11,356.84 crore loan fraud case with the Punjab National Bank (PNB), from its ‘Red’ notice list.

Choksi was added to the red notice list in December 2018. As per sources, authorities concerned of the Indian government objected to the move of Interpol but it didn’t budge on the decision

This is a setback to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) which were waiting for his deportation. However, officials probing the matter said that it will not much affect Choksi’s extradition from Antigua.

Choksi is currently in the Caribbean island nation and Indian authorities have asked Antiguan authorities to extradite him so that he could be prosecuted.

