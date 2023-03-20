Search icon
Amazon announces another round of layoffs; plans to eliminate 9,000 jobs: Report

The job cuts would increase the company's current workforce of 18,000 employees and represent the second-largest round of layoffs in its history.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 08:45 PM IST

Representational Image

Amazon plans to eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the next few weeks, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff on Monday.

The job cuts would mark the second largest round of layoffs in the company's history, adding to the 18,000 employees the company said it would lay off in January.

In the memo, Jassy said the second phase of the company's annual planning process was completed this month and led to additional job cuts. He said Amazon will still hire in some strategic areas.

“Some may ask why we didn't announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago. The short answer is that not all of the teams were done with their analyses in the late fall; and rather than rush through these assessments without the appropriate diligence, we chose to share these decisions as we've made them so people had the information as soon as possible,” Jassy said. 

