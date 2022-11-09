West Bengal shocker: 2 women thrashed, private parts burnt with iron rod over alleged lesbian relationship

Representational image

A shocking incident was reported from the Murshidabad area of West Bengal, where two women were brutally thrashed and assaulted by three men after they were suspected of being lesbians, according to the police report.

The brutal thrashing of the two women happened at the Sagardighi village in Murshidabad district on October 25. The victims were beaten up by men for their alleged sexual orientation, and their private parts were burnt with iron rods.

The incident took place when two girls were sleeping in a room, and men broke down the door and barged in. They questioned why they were sleeping in the same bed and accused them of being lesbians and started assaulting them.

The three men attempted to rape the two women and burn their private parts by inserting a hot iron rod, after which the two victims managed to escape and hide in a nearby field. The victims also got assaulted with matchsticks and alcohol bottles.

According to The Telegraph, one of the women said, “I went there when my friend called me. They tried to rape me, but when I did not permit it, they started hitting me. The three of them assaulted me with iron rods, match sticks, and alcohol bottles.”

One of the women admitted that she was in a relationship with the other. The attackers included a relative of one of the victims who were assaulted. The police complaint regarding the same was made on November 3, after which the incident came to light.

One of the attackers of the two women has been nabbed by the police, while a manhunt has been launched against the other two men.

READ | PM Modi unveils India's G20 logo, theme: Know significance of lotus, its seven petals in symbol