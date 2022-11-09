Search icon
PM Modi unveils India's G20 logo, theme: Know significance of lotus, its seven petals in symbol

PM Narendra Modi unveiled the official logo of the G20 Presidency of India this week, along with the theme and significance of the event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 01:31 PM IST

PM Modi unveils G20 logo (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, website, and theme of India’s G20 Presidency, along with the significance of the lotus flower which was present on the logo. The G20 logo was unveiled by PM Modi via videoconferencing yesterday.

While speaking at the launch event, PM Modi pointed out how there is a lotus flower present on the logo of the G20 Presidency, and what it represents. The prime minister said that the lotus is a symbol of hope during these uncertain times in the world.

Highlighting the significance of the logo, PM Modi said, “The world is going through the after-effects of a disruptive once-in-a-century pandemic, conflicts and lot of economic uncertainty. The symbol of the lotus in the G20 logo is a representation of hope in these times. No matter how adverse the circumstances, the lotus still blooms.”

The G20 logo is of orange and green colour, along with a globe and the earth and a blooming lotus visible, which has seven petals. The theme of India’s G20 Presidency is Vasudaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

 

 

During the launch, PM Modi said, “I congratulate countrymen on the historic occasion of India’s G20 Presidency. ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’ is the signature of India’s compassion to world. Lotus portrays the cultural heritage and faith of India in bringing world together.”

Not just the meaning behind the lotus flower on the logo, the prime minister also talked about the meaning behind the seven petals of the flower, which reflect how the world can come together with peace and harmony.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, “Seven petals on Lotus represent seven continents of the globe and also seven notes of music. G20 will bring the world together in harmony. In this logo, the Lotus flower is depicting the mythological heritage of India, our faith, our intelligence.”

