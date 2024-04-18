West Bengal: Ram Navami procession in Murshidabad disrupted by explosion, stone-pelting, BJP reacts

Clashes and violence erupted during the Ram Navami parade in the Shaktipur area of Rejinagar, Murshidabad district, West Bengal on Wednesday. According to reports, stone-pelting started when the procession was underway, with people throwing stones from their rooftops. The situation escalated to the point where the police had to resort to a baton charge. Some individuals sustained injuries during the clash. The BJP has accused that Hindu devotees were targeted in Rejinagar.

Another incident occurred during the procession, as an explosion went off in Shaktipur, Murshidabad, injuring a woman. The woman was taken to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, and the police have launched an investigation into the matter. However, it is still not clear whether the explosion was caused by a bomb or some other reason.

Several videos have surfaced on social media, showing people pelting stones at the procession from their rooftops. The police had to conduct a baton charge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. The police have stated that the situation has been brought under control, and additional forces have been deployed in the area.

PTI reported that the celebrations passed off peacefully everywhere, barring a blast, that injured a woman, and an incident of stone-pelting in West Bengal's Murshidabad. It was not immediately clear if it was a bomb blast or the explosion happened due to other reasons.

In the meantime, Amit Malviya, the leader of the BJP, claimed in a tweet on X, that Hindu devotees were singled out during the Ram Navami celebration in Rejinagar, Murshidabad. "Mamata Banerjee is a blot on West Bengal," stated Amit Malviya.