Weekend curfew imposed, schools closed in Rajasthan amid COVID-19 surge – Check new curbs here

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose a fresh set of guidelines from this week. The new guidelines include the closure of schools and the imposition of a weekend curfew in the state.

The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government on Sunday imposed a weekend curfew in Rajasthan from 11 pm on Saturday to 5 am on Monday. This new guideline will come into effect in the state from January 11, as per state officials.

The state government has further announced the closure of schools and suspension of all physical academic activities up class 12 till January 30 amid an increase in COVID-19 cases. During this period, online classes will continue for all students.

Further, the Rajasthan government has announced the revision of timings and capacity in religious places, weddings, restaurants, cinema halls, and other public places where large gatherings are likely. The full list of guidelines is mentioned below.

Rajasthan fresh COVID-19 guidelines

All schools in municipal corporations and municipal areas have been shut down for students up to Class 12 till January 30. Online classes will continue for students.

Only 50 people will be allowed in wedding ceremonies in the municipal corporation and municipality areas.

Only 100 people will be allowed to participate in events and demonstrations, while the limit remains 50 in the municipal corporation and municipality areas.

The maximum number of people allowed in funerals is 20.

Religious places will only remain open from 5 am to 8 pm.

Restaurants and clubs will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity till 10 pm.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, and theatres will be allowed to remain open till 8 pm at 50 percent capacity.

Further, the Rajasthan government has asked all the eligible individuals to get fully vaccinated against the virus by January 31, else they will be denied entry in public spaces and offices. College and university students have been allowed to attend offline classes only if strict COVID-19 protocols are being followed.