Weekend curfew imposed, schools closed in Rajasthan amid COVID-19 surge – Check new curbs here

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose a fresh set of guidelines from this week. The new guidelines include the closure of schools and the imposition of a weekend curfew in the state.
The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government on Sunday imposed a weekend curfew in Rajasthan from 11 pm on Saturday to 5 am on Monday. This new guideline will come into effect in the state from January 11, as per state officials.
The state government has further announced the closure of schools and suspension of all physical academic activities up class 12 till January 30 amid an increase in COVID-19 cases. During this period, online classes will continue for all students.
Further, the Rajasthan government has announced the revision of timings and capacity in religious places, weddings, restaurants, cinema halls, and other public places where large gatherings are likely. The full list of guidelines is mentioned below.
Further, the Rajasthan government has asked all the eligible individuals to get fully vaccinated against the virus by January 31, else they will be denied entry in public spaces and offices. College and university students have been allowed to attend offline classes only if strict COVID-19 protocols are being followed.