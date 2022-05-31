Weather update: Will it rain in your state today? Check here

(Image Source: IANS)

Light to moderate rain occurred in many areas including Lakshadweep, Kerala, Jharkhand and northeast Bihar including the national capital on Sunday night. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain may occur in some parts of northeast India, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Tamil Nadu today.

Along with this, there is a possibility of rain in the coastal area of ​​Karnataka, north east Bihar and Western Himalayas. There is a possibility of light rain in the areas of Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Konkan and Goa.

Let us inform that the southwest monsoon has hit the mainland of Kerala. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, in the coming days, along with the rest of Kerala, the monsoon will move towards Karnataka and Maharashtra. Alert has been issued for many states.

IMD said that the system being prepared in the south has already indicated that the arrival of monsoon may happen soon. This time the monsoon has reached Kerala three days before its due date. This means it will also reach other states of the country before time. According to the India Meteorological Department, this time the monsoon will hit Uttar Pradesh around June 20.

Delhi storm causes havoc

On Monday, after the sudden change of weather in Delhi-NCR in the evening, heavy rain and thunderstorm caused a lot of devastation. The speed of the storm in Delhi has been estimated at 100 kilometers per hour. Due to the rains, a drop in the temperature of Delhi was also recorded.

The minimum temperature was 27.8 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature was 41 degree Celsius. Weather department has predicted that the Western Disturbance is approaching the Western Himalayas and it will remain for three days and will be confined to the hills.

Due to this, there is a possibility of rain and thundershowers in some areas including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the hills of north India. This weather activity will not be very strong but will continue for at least two to three days.