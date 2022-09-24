Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Weather update: Will it rain in Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon on Saturday?

Delhi rains: The intensity of the rains is likely to reduce by the afternoon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

Weather update: Will it rain in Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon on Saturday?
Delhi rains (File)

The area in and around the national capital Delhi woke to another rainy morning. Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and other areas of the national capital region received heavy rains on Saturday morning. 

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, of meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, said on Saturday, light to moderate intensity rain will fall in parts of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram and Noida for at least a few more hours.

The intensity of the rains is likely to reduce by the afternoon. 

The weather office said Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh will receive light to moderate rains. 

Delhi and Palam recorded 39 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am on Saturday, while Safdarjung received 15mm of rainfall, he said.

In Delhi, the minimum temperature dropped to 22.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 27 degree Celsius. 

With inputs from PTI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 701 Forest Guard posts at upsssc.gov.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.