Weather update: Will it rain in Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon on Saturday?

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

Delhi rains (File)

The area in and around the national capital Delhi woke to another rainy morning. Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and other areas of the national capital region received heavy rains on Saturday morning.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, of meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, said on Saturday, light to moderate intensity rain will fall in parts of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram and Noida for at least a few more hours.

The intensity of the rains is likely to reduce by the afternoon.

The weather office said Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh will receive light to moderate rains.

Delhi and Palam recorded 39 mm of rainfall till 5.30 am on Saturday, while Safdarjung received 15mm of rainfall, he said.

In Delhi, the minimum temperature dropped to 22.6 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 27 degree Celsius.

With inputs from PTI