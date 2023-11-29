Headlines

Weather update: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in several states in next 4 days; check latest forecast

On December 2, it is predicted to become a cyclonic storm over the southwest and the southeast Bay of Bengal that borders it. Over the next three days, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will experience rainfall with thunderstorms.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department's most recent bulletin, released on November 29, 2023, predicted the existence of a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the nearby South Andaman Sea. Tomorrow, it is expected to become a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

On December 2, it is predicted to become a cyclonic storm over the southwest and the southeast Bay of Bengal that borders it. Over the next three days, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will experience rainfall with thunderstorms.

Check the weather forecast for the next 4 days

Today and tomorrow, there is a chance of light to moderate rainfall or snowfall in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzafarabad, and Himachal Pradesh, along with thunderstorms and lightning. Over the next three days, there will probably be sporadic light rainfall over Northwestern plains.

Over the next three days, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are likely to experience light to moderate isolated to fairly widespread rainfall, along with a high likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning. Furthermore, a hailstorm over Madhya Pradesh in isolated areas is expected tomorrow.

There is a good chance of isolated, light rain and thunderstorm activity over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada today and tomorrow. A hailstorm in isolated areas over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada is anticipated tomorrow.

Over the course of the next five days, there is expected to be scattered rainfall, with isolated thunderstorm activity over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, as well as Kerala and Mahe. There is a chance of isolated areas of heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from today till Sunday.

Similar weather is predicted over Kerala and Mahe for tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, and over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on the weekends.

