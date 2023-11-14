Headlines

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Tesla will sue for $50,000 if buyers resell Cybertruck in 1st year

Namratha Vempaty’s Idea of Responsible Data Science

Nickelodeon takes kids on tour of Metro Museum and SRCC Hospital on Children's Day

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states for next 5 days; check latest forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Tesla will sue for $50,000 if buyers resell Cybertruck in 1st year

Namratha Vempaty’s Idea of Responsible Data Science

7 Health benefits of dragon fruit

Runs scored by Virat Kohli in World Cup semi-final matches

New Zealand bowlers with most wickets against India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali says he gets 'bored' from his girlfriends after 6-7 years in viral video - Watch

Ranveer Singh did this film for free to play Deepika Padukone's husband on screen, it's not Ram-Leela or Bajirao Mastani

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states for next 5 days; check latest forecast here

For today and tomorrow, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalseema.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rainfall is expected in the southern states this week, according to the India Meteorological Department's forecast. Low pressure is expected to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, November 14, according to the weather forecasting agency. According to the IMD, it is expected to shift to the west-northwest and accelerate into a depression over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

According to the weather monitoring organization, the Southeast Peninsula is expected to see significant rainfall through tomorrow, November 15.

IMD weather advisory for the upcoming five days:

For the next five days, light to moderate precipitation over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is possible in most places. Tuesday might also see thunderstorm activity. For today and tomorrow, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalseema.

Notably, in response to the predicted heavy rainfall, the Tamil Nadu government has proclaimed November 14 as a holiday for all educational facilities, including professional universities, in the Mayiladuthurai District.

"Orange Alert! On November 13 and 14, there is a chance of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Stay safe, stay informed!" IMD stated in an X post. In isolated areas over the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram, there is a chance of heavy to very heavy rain.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, heavy rain is also predicted in isolated areas over the districts of Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal area of Tamil Nadu.

On November 15, rainfall is also expected in West Bengal and Odisha, according to meteorologists. "Heavy rainfall may occur over coastal areas of west Bengal and Odisha on 16th November," it stated. On November 17 and 18, there could be significant rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura in northeastern India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

4 best shoulder massager: Tested and reviewed

You can finally delete your Threads account without losing your Instagram profile, here’s how

Delhi may see best Diwali day air quality in 8 years if firecracker ban works

Check out best offers on women’s stylish jackets under Rs 2,000

World Cup 2023: What will happen if AUS vs SA semi-final match is washed out due to rain? Know scenario to get result

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE