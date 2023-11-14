Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states for next 5 days; check latest forecast here

For today and tomorrow, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalseema.

Rainfall is expected in the southern states this week, according to the India Meteorological Department's forecast. Low pressure is expected to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, November 14, according to the weather forecasting agency. According to the IMD, it is expected to shift to the west-northwest and accelerate into a depression over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

According to the weather monitoring organization, the Southeast Peninsula is expected to see significant rainfall through tomorrow, November 15.

IMD weather advisory for the upcoming five days:

For the next five days, light to moderate precipitation over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is possible in most places. Tuesday might also see thunderstorm activity. For today and tomorrow, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalseema.

Notably, in response to the predicted heavy rainfall, the Tamil Nadu government has proclaimed November 14 as a holiday for all educational facilities, including professional universities, in the Mayiladuthurai District.

"Orange Alert! On November 13 and 14, there is a chance of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Stay safe, stay informed!" IMD stated in an X post. In isolated areas over the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram, there is a chance of heavy to very heavy rain.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, heavy rain is also predicted in isolated areas over the districts of Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal area of Tamil Nadu.

On November 15, rainfall is also expected in West Bengal and Odisha, according to meteorologists. "Heavy rainfall may occur over coastal areas of west Bengal and Odisha on 16th November," it stated. On November 17 and 18, there could be significant rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura in northeastern India.