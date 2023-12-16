Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain, dense fog for several states; check latest forecast here

The weather agency predicts that throughout the next five days, there will likely be severe fog in certain areas over northern Punjab and northern Haryana in the morning. IMD predicts an intense period of rainfall activity over the southernmost tip of the Indian Peninsula over the next two days.

The most recent bulletin from the India Meteorological Department, which detailed the countrywide weather prediction, was published on December 16, 2023. The weather agency predicts that throughout the next five days, there will likely be severe fog in certain areas over northern Punjab and northern Haryana in the morning.

Similarly, heavy fog has been predicted for Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura on December 17 and 18, 2023. IMD predicts an intense period of rainfall activity over the southernmost tip of the Indian Peninsula over the next two days, followed by a gradual decrease.

Check the weather forecast for the next 3 days

From now till Monday, December 18, there may be light to moderate rainfall in several locations across Kerala and Mahe and quite probably over Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, a similar weather condition is possible and over Lakshadweep from 16th to 19th December (till Tuesday).

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over south Tamil Nadu and Kerala from 16th to 18th December. Moreover, as per IMD, Lakshadweep on 17th & 18th December is predicted to witness isolated heavy rainfall. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over south Tamil Nadu today and tomorrow and over south Kerala tomorrow (17th December, 2023).

Isolated light rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on 16th & 17th and over Himachal Pradesh & north Punjab on 16th December. In addition to this, strong off-shore winds speed reaching 25-35 kmph gusting to 45 kmph are likely along & off Gujarat Coast from tomorrow till Monday (December 18).