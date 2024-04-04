Twitter
India

Weather update: IMD predicts heatwave condition in these places till April 6, check forecast here

The IMD predicts hot and humid weather over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry & Karaikal from April 2 to April 6

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 06:15 AM IST

As summer takes hold and scorching temperatures loom, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of potential heatwaves across several South Indian states. According to their forecast, heatwave conditions are expected to prevail over peninsular India from April 3 to April 6.

The IMD predicts hot and humid weather over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry & Karaikal from April 2 to April 6, over Telangana, South Interior Karnataka from April 2 to April 4, and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on April 2 and April 3.

Isolated pockets in north interior Karnataka are likely to experience heatwave conditions from April 3 to April 5, along with parts of Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, above-normal heatwaves are anticipated in many parts of the northern plains from April to June.

The regions most susceptible to increased heatwaves include Gujarat, Maharashtra, North Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, North Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Director General of Meteorology at IMD, stated in a press briefing that normal rainfall is expected across the country in April.

Addressing the seasonal outlook for April to June, Mohapatra mentioned, "Above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, particularly in central and western peninsular India." He also noted that some areas in the western Himalayan region, northeast states, and north Odisha may experience normal to below-normal maximum temperatures.

Regarding heatwave conditions, Mohapatra highlighted, "Above normal heatwave days are expected nationwide, with 10 to 20 days of heatwave projected in different regions compared to the normal 4 to 8 days."

 

