IMD alert: Heavy rainfall may wreak havoc in Delhi, UP and THESE states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains over north-central India owing to the western disturbances between December 1 and December 6.

Rain alerts in these states

The Met department has issued an orange alert for Gujarat, where it is likely to rain on December 1 and 2. There is a rain alert for Mumbai as well where showers are predicted for Wednesday and Thursday.

In addition, a rain alert has been sounded in Delhi on December 5 and 6. The Met department has expressed apprehension that the mountains may also receive rain and snowfall is also on alert during this period. In addition, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh may receive rain.

Cold wave conditions to intensify after rain

According to the Met Department, the cold wave will intensify after rain lashes north Indian states. Rain alerts have also been issued for the mountains. In such a situation, the plains will also experience cold weather. The good thing is that the rains will help people get rid of smog and pollution situation in all cities including Delhi.

Rain lashes South India

While north India is on a rain alert, heavy rains in the south of the country have continued to be a problem so far. Rameswaram has been receiving incessant rain for the past five days and heavy rain alerts have also been issued. With this, it has been raining continuously in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. There is a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal till December 2, which may lead to heavy rains in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh as well.