Headlines

Maharashtra Board Datesheet 2024: MSBSHSE releases class 10th, 12th time table at mahahsscboard.in, direct link here

'We see very difficult, turbulent times ahead': S Jaishankar on global economy

Cash-for-query: What is Mahua Moitra accusing panel members for as she stages walk out from LS meeting?

Elon Musk, British PM Rishi Sunak talk about China, killer robots and meaning of life; watch video

'Deeply disturbed': US on Indian student stabbed in Indiana

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Maharashtra Board Datesheet 2024: MSBSHSE releases class 10th, 12th time table at mahahsscboard.in, direct link here

'We see very difficult, turbulent times ahead': S Jaishankar on global economy

Nikhita Gandhi opens up on comparisons between Tiger 3's Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and Pathaan's Besharam Rang | Exclusive

8 vegetables that are actually fruits

8 world's most difficult engineering courses

9 times Neena Gupta motivated us with inspirational messages 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

Virat Kohli's Birthday: Know How Eden Gardens Is Planning To Celebrate 'King's Day' | IND vs SA | WC

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

Abhijeet Khandkekar reveals he took inspiration from his ex-boss, real-life journalist for Duranga 2

BB17: Salman Khan slams Isha Malviya over her relationship with Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar; says 'apni poori life...'

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

HomeIndia

India

'We see very difficult, turbulent times ahead': S Jaishankar on global economy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made the remarks at the Joint Secretary Session of the Senate's External Affairs and Defence Commission, Rome.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 07:07 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday characterised the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic followed by conflict in Ukraine on the global economy as "very traumatic" and predicted very "difficult and turbulent" times ahead.

He made the remarks at the Joint Secretary Session of the Senate's External Affairs and Defence Commission, Rome.

Addressing the session, Jaishankar said, "We see very frankly, very difficult times ahead, very turbulent times ahead...Over the past five years, the impact of COVID-19 has been deeply traumatic, not only on the global economy but also on societies. There are still many countries and many societies which have not recovered from it".

The External Affairs Minister highlighted that numerous countries are grappling with financial crises and debt issues, further exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"We have seen, that progress in sustainable development goals, in many countries, has been rolled back, and many more countries today are facing, a financial economic crisis, and debt is a very big problem. Trade has been very challenging," Jaishankar said.

He also noted the global repercussions of the conflict in Ukraine, stating, "We have had the conflict in Ukraine...In a globalized world, it has affected every part of the world. Europe is of course the most affected part, but even further regions have seen energy problems, food problems, inflation, all of this in many places have directly driven by what has come out of the Ukraine conflict".

Jaishankar emphasized Italy's historical significance as one of India's oldest links to Europe and its substantial contributions in strengthening cooperation with the European Union.

"Italy is historically among our oldest links with Europe. In recent years, Italy has also played a very, made a very major contribution to strengthening, cooperation with the European Union, as a whole. We have been in the midst of negotiations since 2021 a set of agreements, the most important of which is a free trade agreement with the European Union, one on geographical indications, also on investment...these are complex negotiations," Jaishankar said.

He added, "We also have, last year, set up, a trade and technology council, with the European Union. The EU only has two of these councils, one with the United States and one with India...The fact that the EU, the US, and India are today coordinating and cooperating very closely on technology matters is something which is very, important to recognise".

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    INDIA bloc to decide PM face after Lok Sabha 2024 polls: Mallikarjun Kharge

    AFG vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Afghanistan vs Netherlands Match 34

    What are Pakistan's chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals following their massive victory over Bangladesh?

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt celebrate Karwa Chauth, video goes viral

    Shreyas Iyer's impressive achievement, becomes 3rd fastest Indian to reach 2000 ODI runs

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

    In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

    Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

    In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

    In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE