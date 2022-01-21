We need resilience in our education system: Akshay Anand, ED Pratibha Pallavan Public School

When the novel coronavirus escalated into a global pandemic, everything in the world shut down including the schools. What seemed like a temporary or emergency precaution at first, became our new normal. With the world on lockdown and dealing with pandemic and all the country’s school closed, all of it never stopped us from working tirelessly round the clock and come up with remote education program.

Akshay Anand, Educational Director of Pratibha Pallavan Public School, shared his point of view on how we should continue giving best in class education despite the pandemic and the lockdown. When the parents and school staff was scared that students will get infected with the virus or fall sick, we also believed that the routine of our students should not get hampered. Hence, we developed our own application for the students to reach to them and deliver educational excellence. With this current scenario, Pratibha Pallavan Public school has chosen the path of holistic approach by shouldering the responsibility of empowering the students with knowledge and keeping them abreast with the latest syllabus by providing them a medium with which they can be in touch with their mentors and teachers. Hence, we took a step forward and created this application.

We, at Pratibha Pallavan Public School believes that during this lockdown, communication between parents, students, staff and teachers should be smoother than ever. The educators therefore are working strenuously to find out key practices for successful online learning experience by reorganizing the schedule at school. In these extreme situations like this impromptu lockdown, it was a whole new experience for teachers and students to upload worksheets and interact to learn. Akshay Anand said that both, students and teachers, made commendable efforts to make this online learning session as engaging as possible and get used to this new normal.

As the covid situation in the world has still not improved, we have planned this online learning in such a manner that it should never be an excuse for anyone to assign busy work in fact to address clear engaging learning objective. The students need time to adjust with the emergency situation caused because of this deadly virus. So we have given them achievable goals to work on time to time.

We also gave a thought of parents that they might also be working from home and might not be able to help kids much in their studies thus we have designed the plans in such a way that it does not need much support from them. Addition to this, we also gave guidance to the parents on how they can help kids in their classes. We kept arranging online meetings with parents of every single student on timely basis to keep a track on the kid’s learning process and improve our way of teaching in case if we are lagging behind. One of the most vital steps we have taken is streamlining the information with parents by creating broadcast groups for all work that is been assigned to the students. Anand also added that the school will not leave any stone unturned to bridge the gap between the adverse effects of the virus and education.

When asked about the future ventures of the school, Akshay Anand stated that very soon they are starting a University in Jehanabad so that the students can get quality competitive education. This step will cater those who are looking for higher education for which they had to leave their hometown and move to other places in the country. The Pratibha Pallavan group is also looking to start a school in Delhi NCR with the motive of giving exemplary education to the students. He added “I want to cater all the classes with quality education accessible to all”

In such difficult times when people find it hard to fulfill their needs and take it as a privilege to help others, Akshay Anand is working with selfless motive towards this wonderful goal with undisturbed dedication in the field of education which is the base of preparing the future generation of India.

