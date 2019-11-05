'We don't roam empty-handed': Akash Vijayvargiya warns Cong govt in Madhya Pradesh over inflated power bills

BJP MLA from Indore, Akash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested in June for assaulting a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat, stirred up a fresh controversy saying, "we don't roam around empty-handed". The remark was made on Monday during a protest rally against the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh over inflated electricity bills and crop loss.

According to a PTI report, he said, "Despite erratic electric supply in the state, people are getting inflated bills worth lakhs. This problem should be solved immediately or else you (government) know that we don't roam around empty-handed."

Raking up the farmers' issue, he added, "We demand that all ministers, MLAs and other leaders of the Congress should ensure that farmers are compensated at the earliest for the crop loss caused by unseasonal rains."

The remarks made by him did not go down well with the Congress leadership. "Akash's threatening statement has clearly pointed towards the incident of thrashing a municipal corporation official with a cricket bat," PTI quoted Madhya state Congress spokesman Neelabh Mishra as saying.

Hitting out at the BJP, Neelabh Mishra said that his 'anarchist behavior' was acceptable to the party. He also said that he did not learn from the bat assault incident for which he was jailed for four days.

Akash Vijayvargiya later clarified that his statement did not have any violent overtones, claiming that he meant he has a box of sweets in his hands.

Akash, son of BJP's general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, assaulted municipal officer Dhirendra Singh Bias with a cricket bat on June 26 in full public view while opposing demolition of a dilapidated house.

A video of the assault went viral on social media, after which police filed an FIR against Akash and arrested him. However, he was granted bail after spending time in jail for four days.

After the incident in June, PM Modi also expressed his anguish on BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya.

PM Modi said, "such people should be ousted from the party. I cannot tolerate this. It doesn't matter whose son they are, they don't have the freedom to do just anything."

"I'm not shedding my blood and sweat just to be let down by these people," he added.

He was also showcased by the BJP after PM Modi expressed his displeasure at the incident. Akash Vijayvargiya also sent an apology letter to the Central leadership expressing his regret and promising that he won't get tangled in any such brawl in the future.