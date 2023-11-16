Headlines

'We are trying our best': Union Minister VK Singh reviews rescue operation at Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site

Fearless man poses with massive king cobra, viral video shocks internet

Delhi Air Pollution: Thick veil of smog over Delhi; AQI continues in 'severe' category

Meet Iqraa Hassan, Pakistan’s richest woman, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is…

'Shami we are with you': Rahul Gandhi's tweet from 2021 supporting Shami goes viral after India's win in World Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Role That Changed My Life: Kay Kay Menon recalls Sarkar making him known, says 'I no longer had to introduce myself'

Fearless man poses with massive king cobra, viral video shocks internet

Meet Iqraa Hassan, Pakistan’s richest woman, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is…

AI imagines Game of Thrones characters in woollen clothes as 'winter is coming'

7 weight loss foods for PCOS

Winter diet: 7 grains to keep you warm

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

The Role That Changed My Life: Kay Kay Menon recalls Sarkar making him known, says 'I no longer had to introduce myself'

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas pushed to 2024 due to 'back-to-back releases' of Animal, Dunki, Salaar

What If season 2 trailer: OG Avengers Iron Man, Thor return, Red Hulk makes smashing debut; show ditches weekly release

HomeIndia

India

'We are trying our best': Union Minister VK Singh reviews rescue operation at Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site

An under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed in the early hours of November 12.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As relief and rescue operations in the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse incident are underway, Union Minister and former Army chief General VK Singh took stock of the operation on Thursday and said that "we are trying our best." 

"The rescue operation is underway; we have full hope. We are trying our best," VK Singh said after arriving at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. 

An under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed in the early hours of November 12.

According to the sources, after the rescue operation, the workers will be taken to Rishikesh AIIMS for treatment.

"The installation work of the machines airlifted from Delhi has been done and the rescue operation work is underway," Anshu Manish Khulko, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Tunnel Project Director, told ANI.

Dharam Singh, father of one of the labourers trapped inside, said that his son is also trapped inside the tunnel, adding that he spoke to his son and gave him courage.

"My 20-year-old son Vijay Kumar is trapped inside the tunnel. I spoke to my son for a little while and I gave him courage and assured him that everything would be fine and he would be brought out by this evening. Food and water are being provided to him in small quantities," Dharam Singh said.

The officials of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited are confident of completing the rescue operation successfully today.

"We have the support of the administration... We will succeed in this (rescue process). The machine is 99.99 per cent installed. I want to inform everyone not to get misled... Everyone is fine; they don't need medical help. But still, the medical team is here..." NHIDCL PRO Girdharilaal said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the tunnel under construction in Silkyara of Uttarkashi.

A portion of the tunnel that is being constructed between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway collapsed in the early hours of Sunday following a landslide, trapping 40 workers inside.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

One of India's richest actors once worked in factory, won more National Awards than all Khans combined, his wife is..

This IAS officer worked in UN, quit civil services to make films, won National Award, but debut film flopped when...

Rohit Sharma's 12-year-old post goes viral as India reach 2023 World Cup final

'Heart of gold': Salman Khan hosts Tiger 3's special screening for kids, interacts with little fans, videos go viral

IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Why 'in-form' Shubman Gill walked off to pavilion 'not-out'?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE