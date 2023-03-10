Watch: Digvijaya Singh's SUV hits biker, Congress leader rushes to his aid | Photo: Twitter/ Screengrab

Rajgarh, MP: An SUV carrying senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh collided with a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district on Thursday. The 20-year-old biker could be seen flung away after he attempted to cross the road between the Rajya Sabha MP’s moving cavalcade and was struck by the black SUV.

The former MP Chief Minister can be seen rushing out of his car to the aid of the injured biker. Singh rushed the injured biker to a nearby hospital for primary treatment. The 20-year-old, identified as Rambabu Bagri, was later shifted to a hospital in Bhopal.

The accident happened in Zirapur town. Zirapur police station in-charge Mukesh Goud has said that further investigations are underway. Singh, who ensured that the injured got timely treatment, also visited the Chirayu Hospital and Medical College in Bhopal at night to meet the injured biker and inquire about his health.

Singh told the media that his vehicle was moving slowly and he was thankful that the man was not seriously injured. “Thank God, he did not suffer serious injuries and I got him referred to Bhopal,” the Congress veteran was quoted as saying.

(Inputs from PTI)