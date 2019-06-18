Watch: Asaduddin Owaisi responds with 'Allahu Akbar' after MPs chant 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Vande Mataram' in Lok Sabha

The oath-taking session of the newly elected MPs in the 17th Lok Sabha, which commenced on Monday, continued today. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was also one of the MPs who took oath as Lok Sabha members.

However, other members in the House started chanting slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Vande Mataram' while he was taking oath as MP.

Reacting to the chanting of slogans, Owaisi said, "It is good that they remember such things when they see me, I hope they will also remember the constitution and deaths of children in Muzaffarpur."

Quickly hitting back at 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Vande Mataram' chanting, Owaisi said, "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind."

When @asadowaisi comes for oath then suddenly MPs started sloganeering in the Parliament. He gave it back with "Jai bheem,Jai Meem, Takbeer Allah hu Akbar, Jai Hind" pic.twitter.com/GzwAQDoq52 — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) June 18, 2019

Chanting of slogans 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' were also witnessed in the Parliament on Monday when BJP MPs were taking oath.

Members of the House even greeted PM Modi in the parliament by chanting these slogans when he was going to take oath. PM Modi was the first one on Tuesday who took oath as Lok Sabha member.

Asaduddin Owaisi is not new to the controversy as previously also, he has raised his voice against chanting of slogans like 'Vande Mataram'.

On Tuesday, a total of 222 MPs are taking oath as Lok Sabha members while 320 MPs took oath in Monday.

In the Monsoon session, a full-fledged Union Budget will be presented on July 5. The session concludes on July 26. The Lok Sabha at present has 542 elected members.

Elections to Vellore seat in Tamil Nadu was cancelled as the Election Commission felt excessive money power was being used to lure voters in that constituency. A fresh date is yet to be announced.