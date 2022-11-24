Was Shraddha's murder by Aaftab pre-planned or in 'fit of rage'? Her 2020 letter prompts new line of investigation

Was Shraddha's murder by Aaftab pre-planned or in 'fit of rage'?

On November 23, 2020, call centre employee Shraddha Walkar complained to police in Maharashtra that her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, who is accused of brutally murdering her, tried to kill her and she feared he would cut her into pieces and throw her away. In her complaint to Tulinj police in Palghar, Walkar alleged that, "Poonawala has been abusing me and beating me up."

"Today, he tried to kill me by suffocating me and he scares and blackmails me that he will kill me, cut me up in pieces and throw me anyway. It's been six months he has been hitting me. But I did not have the guts to go to police because he would threaten to kill me," Walkar said in the complaint.

According to a report by The Indian Express, investigators in Delhi are set to expand their investigation to factor in this development. The report quoted sources saying they will reach out to their counterparts in Mumbai to ascertain what action was taken on her complaint, and also confront Aaftab with this information.

Talking to PTI, a top official of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate, said that after Walkar's complaint, police officials twice visited Regal Apartment, Vijay Vihar Complex near ARC Bhavan in Vasai town, where the live-in partners resided, and recorded her statement, in which she said she was withdraw the case against Poonawala as the issues between them were resolved.

On Tuesday, Aaftab, in the first acknowledgement of violence between him and Shraddha, told a Delhi court that he hit her because she provoked him. He reportedly admitted to killing her, saying that it was “in the heat of moment”. However, his legal aid counsel Avinash Kumar later said that Aaftab has yet not confessed to killing Shraddha.

Notably, what Shraddha alleged in her complaint two years ago has striking similarities to her alleged fate -- Aaftab told the police he strangled her to death on May 18 and then dismembered her body into 35 pieces, which he disposed of over the next three weeks.

The newly emerged information in the sensational case has raised the question whether Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha on May 18 in a “fit of rage” or whether it was a premeditated and well-thought action.

The polygraph test on Aaftab could not be conducted on Wednesday since he was down with fever and cold. The delay in completion of the polygraph test also means that the narco test on Poonawala, cannot be conducted on Thursday.