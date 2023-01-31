BREAKING: Visakhapatnam to be capital of Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam to be capital of Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Tuesday that Visakhapatnam will be Andhra Pradesh's new capital.

He confirmed this while speaking in New Delhi at the International Diplomatic Alliance Meet.

“I am here to invite you to Visakhapatnam, which will be our capital. I will also be shifting to Vizag,” said the Andhra Pradesh CM.

He further said, “I invite you and your colleagues to see for yourself how easy it is to do business in Andhra Pradesh.”

I invite you to our beautiful state for the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit to be held on the 3rd & 4th of March in Visakhapatnam.

Experience the ease of doing business in our state and partake in our vibrant culture.

Welcome! #APGlS2023 #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/i2WmrvpgV8 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) January 31, 2023

CM Reddy stated that a worldwide investors summit will be held there on March 3rd and 4th.

Additionally, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Vizag, as the headquarters, will also serve as the governor's residence. However, the legislative branch will be based in Amaravati.

When Andhra Pradesh was separated from the previous state of Madras in 1956, Kurnool was designated as the new capital, and he had promised that the high court would move there.

Reddy thinks that distributing the locations of the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government will promote equitable regional development.

His ardent supporters in the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (YSRC) Party point out that it is inspired by the experiences of other capital cities despite the fact that there are no analogues to it in the nation.