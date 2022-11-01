Video: Tourists in Karnataka drive car on suspension bridge, just two days after Morbi tragedy (screengrab from the viral video)

Just days two after the Morbi bridge collapse incident, a video has emerged from Karnataka where a car can be seen on a narrow suspension bridge, built for pedestrians and two-wheelers to pass. The structure, called Shivapura hanging bridge, is at a popular tourist hotspot in Yellapura town in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district.

The video of the incident shows the tourists arguing with the protesting locals that they would still drive the car, a Maruti Suzuki 800. However, the tourists were forced to remove the car immediately.

A large group of people are also seen on the bridge, standing behind the car. The locals said the tourists were from Maharashtra. Reports suggest that the driver of the car was not aware of place. When he saw the bike passing through the bridge, he thought that the car would also cross the bridge. However, due to the narrowness of the bridge, the car got stuck in it after going ahead.

