Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Video: Tourists in Karnataka drive car on suspension bridge, just two days after Morbi tragedy

Viral video: The tourists were forced to remove the car from the car after they tried to pass the bridge.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 08:45 PM IST

Video: Tourists in Karnataka drive car on suspension bridge, just two days after Morbi tragedy
Video: Tourists in Karnataka drive car on suspension bridge, just two days after Morbi tragedy (screengrab from the viral video)

Just days two after the Morbi bridge collapse incident, a video has emerged from Karnataka where a car can be seen on a narrow suspension bridge, built for pedestrians and two-wheelers to pass. The structure, called Shivapura hanging bridge, is at a popular tourist hotspot in Yellapura town in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district.

The video of the incident shows the tourists arguing with the protesting locals that they would still drive the car, a Maruti Suzuki 800. However, the tourists were forced to remove the car immediately.

A large group of people are also seen on the bridge, standing behind the car. The locals said the tourists were from Maharashtra. Reports suggest that the driver of the car was not aware of place. When he saw the bike passing through the bridge, he thought that the car would also cross the bridge. However, due to the narrowness of the bridge, the car got stuck in it after going ahead.

READ | Conman Sukesh's 'protection money' charge sparks AAP vs BJP slugfest; Arvind Kejriwal dubs it 'fake, fabricated story'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
iOS 16 available for iPhone users in India: How to download and use top 5 features of new Apple update
Taimur, Abram get medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match
Ahead of Chup release, here are 5 must-watch South Indian films of Dulquer Salmaan
Ralph Lauren shares Jennifer Lopez's wedding gown photos, reveals it featured pearls and crystals
5 food items to reduce joint pain in your body
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kapoor Watch Company raided by I-T department, know how much they earned in 2022
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.